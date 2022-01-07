COME FROM AWAY Canberra Season to be Postponed to June 2023

Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog today announced that the Canberra season of the award winning musical COME FROM AWAY, will be postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty and fast moving number of Omicron COVID cases.

Originally playing from Thursday 3 February 2022, the Canberra season will now open in June 2023.

Producer Rodney Rigby said: "It is incredibly disappointing to postpone the Canberra Season of COME FROM AWAY. Sadly, the effects of the Omicron COVID variant are causing havoc in the live entertainment industry, with all major musicals across Australia suffering considerable disruptions in recent weeks. Canberrans deserve to witness this remarkable production, free from the distractions of COVID, and we apologise to the many ticket holders inconvenienced by the postponement."

Existing ticket holders to the Canberra season will be contacted in the coming weeks.

COME FROM AWAY will place its current Australian tour on hiatus after the final performance in Sydney on Sunday 30 January, 2022. The national tour will recommence in July 2022, with national tour dates to be announced soon.