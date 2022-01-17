Adelaide and Perth Seasons Of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Postponed

The Australian Ballet and GWB Entertainment today announced that due to the current impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, next month's Adelaide and Perth seasons of the lavish Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, An American in Paris will be postponed.

New season dates will be announced as soon as possible for both cities, with ticket holders urged to hold onto their tickets until new dates are confirmed.

The Melbourne and Sydney seasons of the production will perform as scheduled, from 18 March at Arts Centre Melbourne, and 29 April at Theatre Royal Sydney.

The Company is looking forward to resuming its Brisbane season at QPAC's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday 18 January, after a brief pause due to challenges presented by Covid-19.

The Australian Ballet's Executive Director, Libby Christie, said: "The decision to postpone this spectacular production of An American in Paris in Adelaide and Perth was extremely difficult, however, the uncertainty and unpredictability of Australia's current COVID-19 situation meant the financial and operational risks of proceeding are too great at the moment.

"We are working hard to find new dates in Adelaide and Perth to ensure these audiences can still see this fabulous production in 2022. Fortunately, based on current trends and advice, our Melbourne and Sydney seasons will be able to proceed as planned. We can't wait to bring this production to our audiences."

GWB Entertainment's Director, Torben Brookman, said: "This is a devastating decision to have to make, and so disappointing for everyone involved. The cast, crew, and touring staff have worked so hard to deliver an incredible theatrical experience for audiences - our first previews in Brisbane have been rapturously received - and we can't wait to for audiences in Melbourne and Sydney, and then Adelaide and Perth, to experience it as well."