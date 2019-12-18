Adelaide Fringe Presents LUCID DREAMS

Fight Club: Dalí versus Kafka. A wild 25-minute ride. A modern human confronts the humdrum of his mundane office life. Will imagination alone set him free?

Using bleeding-edge magic and illusion, you are taken through an amazing surrealistic journey. Immerse yourself in a performance that is highly visual, physical, experimental and thought-provoking.

Several years in the making, Pierre Ulric is delighted to premiere this brand new production for the first time at ADELAIDE FRINGE 2020.

Tickets: $17-$23

Ticket link: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/lucid-dreams-by-pierre-ulric-af2020

Date/Time: 3-15 Mar @ 6.30pm · 30 MINS

More information here: https://pierreulric.com





