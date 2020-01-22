Adelaide Festival Centre Rings In Chinese New Year With Cultural Events

Adelaide Festival Centre is celebrating Chinese New Year in style with a chamber music concert and international theatre performance among the inspiring experiences in store for audiences.

While the Chinese New Year officially begins this Saturday, local celebrations kicked off on Wednesday, January 15, with the opening of Beautiful China: an exhibition of Chinese oil paintings.

The exhibition in Adelaide Festival Centre's QBE Galleries runs until February 22 and presents the work of Chinese artist Weiguang Li, a professional oil painter whose work addresses themes of the natural world.

Welcoming the Year of the Rat while also marking its 15th anniversary, Adelaide's School of Chinese Music & Arts will perform Chinese New Year Chamber Music Concert in the Space Theatre on Friday, January 31.

School of Chinese Music & Arts founder Zhao Liang: "For me, Chinese New Year is about reflecting on our cultural heritage and passing it on to the next generation, so this concert is a great way to celebrate. We will present a fusion of Western influences and Chinese instruments to acknowledge our roots as well as our belonging as Australians."

Rounding out the line-up of cultural experiences is the Adelaide premiere of Three Monks by China National Theatre for Children Beijing in the Space Theatre on Saturday, February 8.

Three Monks blends martial arts, physical theatre, comedy, traditional Chinese opera and classic elements of Chinese culture. Performed in 27 cities across 18 countries, the wordless production has charmed family audiences around the world with its philosophy of unity and co-operation.

Free activities in the Space Theatre Foyer before Three Monks and Chinese New Year Chamber Music Concert will include paper cutting and calligraphy workshops, with the concert also preceded by a cultural showcase. The workshops and showcase are presented by Adelaide Festival Centre's Something on Saturday program and The University of Adelaide's Confucius Institute.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We are proud to present such a diverse mix of events to celebrate Chinese New Year at Adelaide Festival Centre - from music and theatre to visual art and workshops. Our organisation is passionate about Asian-Australian engagement and championing local talent such as the School of Chinese Music & Arts. We're very grateful to our corporate and community sponsors for making these events possible."

Adelaide Festival Centre's Chinese New Year celebrations are supported by Major Partner Greenock Estate Wines along with the Government of South Australia, City of Adelaide and School of Chinese Music & Arts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.





