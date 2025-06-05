Adelaide Cabaret Festival Celebrates 25 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 25th Adelaide Cabaret Festival kicks off tonight with a red carpet opening and a sold-out 2025 Variety Gala at Her Majesty’s Theatre. The world’s largest cabaret festival and Australia’s favourite winter celebration returns lighting up Adelaide Festival Centre and the Grote Street precinct until June 21.

Now in its second year under Artistic Director Virginia Gay, this milestone program delivers 77 performances across 12 nights, featuring 11 world premieres, 11 Australian exclusives and 9 Adelaide premieres. It’s a celebration of cabaret’s legacy and its bright future, with artists from New York to New Orleans, London to Sydney bringing their stories, songs and sparkle to the stage.

Opening weekend audiences can look forward to Jacob Collier, the seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musical prodigy, who performs an Australian exclusive at Her Majesty’s Theatre on June 7 and 8. Expect a masterclass in improvisation, creativity and joyful audience participation.

On the Dunstan Playhouse stage this weekend, comedy superstar Michelle Brasier returns to the festival with her critically acclaimed show Average Bear, while direct from USA, Davina and the Vagabonds, light up the room with their acclaimed jazz across two nights.

In a brand-new show commissioned by Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Hayes Theatre Co., be prepared to be wowed in Tired Ass Showgirls featuring the talented Seann Miley Moore and Brendan de la Hay. Making its world premiere at Space Theatre on June 6 and 7.

Other highlights include Clare Bowditch’s intimate and interactive Random Creative Adventure (June 6 and 7), and the return of crowd favourite Rizo with her new show Home (June 7 and 8).

And going back where it all began, original festival star and living legend Carlotta returns for one final, fabulous hurrah in The Party’s Over on June 8 – a must-see for long-time festival fans.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Virginia Gay: “SO excited to welcome our glorious audiences back to our beloved and bedazzled festival. This year celebrates 25 years of sexy, silly, brilliant, funny moving shows, packed with musical virtuosity and the kind of charisma you can’t tear your eyes off. We can’t wait for you to shake off those winter blues and come sparkle with us. Meet you in the foyer for a glass of something fabulous!”

Looking ahead, Jessica Mauboy makes her Adelaide Cabaret Festival debut with the world premiere of The Story of Me on June 14, and theatrical powerhouse Bernadette Robinson embodies musical legends from Miley Cyrus to Barbara Streisand in her show DIVAS on June 13.

World music star and proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo who took the nation by storm with his spine-tingling rendition of John Farnham’s iconic You’re the Voice in language, will make his Adelaide Cabaret Festival debut on June 12 and 13.

South Australian talent also shines brightly, with Joanne Hartstone’s heartbreak-turned-hilarious The Smart Girl’s Guide to Breaking Up, and a special preview of new Australian musical PRIMETIME by Millicent Sarre and Joseph Simons.

Best Newcomer Nominee at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Demi Adejuyigbe will be one to watch with the Australian premiere of his hit show Demi Adejuyigbe Is Going To Do One (1) Backflip at Space Theatre June 12 and 13. While Bullet Heart Club presents the Adelaide premiere of their show Sugar, featuring Tomáš Kantor in a theatrical, outrageous, silly and sexy performance, featuring songs from Kylie Minogue to Chappell Roan.

Hilarious additions to the festival’s 25th celebrations include Frankie McNair who brings her alter ego to life in the hilarious Tabitha Booth and The Burton Brothers with 1925 – a sketch comedy show set entirely in the year 1925.

Bobby Fox will deliver his sizzling old-school cool on June 14 and 15 with his world premiere show Mr. Entertainment and Australian music legends Vika and Linda Bull make their triumphant return with an intimate showcase of their beautiful voices in An Evening with Vika and Linda June 12-14. From New Orleans, the electrifying Judith Owen and her all-star band The Gentleman Callers, perform in an Australian premiere with Unapologetically Judith Owen, celebrating the ladies of 1940s and 50s jazz and blues on June 13 and 14.

The final weekend promises good times with David Campbell returning on June 20 with his big-voiced celebration Good Lovin’ and More, and Reuben Kaye, 2024’s Cabaret Icon Award winner, closing out the festival with his riotous and razor-sharp spectacular enGORGEd XXL on June 21.

Not to be missed, is Trio with powerhouse Australian female vocalists, Jess Hitchcock, Fanny Lumsden and Alice Keith as they perform a vibrant tribute to the iconic album, Trio by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris on June 19. Festival Statesmen Chorus return home to Adelaide for a one-night only celebration on June 21 with A Cappella Time Warp.

In an Adelaide exclusive, the festival’s favourite (and only) book club, Between the Covers returns with Annabel Crabb, Virginia Gay and Lur Alghurabi along with fabulous musical guests, as they converse, laugh and turn the pages on Helen Garner’s classic novel, The Children’s Bach on June 15.

Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc performs his homage to soul, funk, Motown and pop legend Stevie Wonder with his show Reimagining Stevie Wonder’s ‘Innervisions’ on June 19 and the popular Michelle Brasier’s Comedians On Stage Auditioning for Musicals is on June 20 and 21. The global phenomenon, immersing cabaret and circus, La Clique comes to party from June 19 to 22 at Space Theatre.

Late nights are back too, with Festival Late Nights taking over the Banquet Room each weekend, hosted by guest artists including Victoria Falconer and Gillian Cosgriff for the ultimate 25th birthday bash.

Cabaret icon, Dr Trevor Jones will again delight at the Quartet Bar by Corryton Burge from June 6 to 21 with Piano Man and his always popular Show Tunes Trevia on June 8 and 12. Plus the much loved and always fabulous LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club returns to Artspace on Sunday June 15.

An unmissable peek behind the cabaret curtain, 10 Years Photographing Adelaide Cabaret Festival is an exhibition showcasing the incredible portrait photos taken by Claudio Raschella. The exhibition runs from June 7 through to June 21 at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, South Australian Minister for Arts: “Congratulations to Adelaide Cabaret Festival on an extraordinary 25 years! It's a beloved event in our annual arts calendar, and we're so fortunate to call the world’s largest cabaret festival our own. Well done to Virginia Gay and the hardworking team at Adelaide Festival Centre for another incredible program.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “For 25 years, Adelaide Cabaret Festival has lit up Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty’s Theatre with phenomenal talent and electric energy. We look forward to welcoming our passionate cabaret audiences for three sparkling weeks to celebrate the very best in cabaret.”

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2025 Executive Producer Isobel Marmion: “This year's Adelaide Cabaret Festival marks 25 years of the absolute best and brightest of cabaret joining us here in Adelaide, and Virginia's program continues that legacy, whilst lighting the way for years to come.”

There are plenty of fabulous food and drink options for festival goers including the Lexus Lounge and pre-show dinners and drinks at Her Majesty’s Theatre. Check the Adelaide Festival Centre website for all the details.

