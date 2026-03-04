OUR MOB Marks 20th Anniversary, Calls for Expressions of Interest

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In 2026, Adelaide Festival Centre’s OUR MOB celebrates a milestone 20th anniversary with its biggest iteration yet – on display at Adelaide Festival Centre’s The Galleries, Festival Theatre from July 10 to October 4. Expressions of interest for contemporary, South Australian based, First Nations artists are open now until May 5.

This year’s OUR MOB awards include the $5000 Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize, the $2500 Trevor Nickolls Art Prize, the $2000 Ku Arts award in honour of founding chair Inawintji Williamson and the $1500 Country Arts SA Regional OUR MOB Emerging Artist Professional Development Award.

Adelaide Festival Centre First Nations Programming Executive Celia Coulthard: “For 20 years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists from across South Australia have been coming together, in celebration of storytelling, to fill the galleries at Adelaide Festival Centre with expressions of culture, identity, Country, lore, resilience, and family.

“We are honoured to host this special exhibition with the support of our partners and deeply grateful to the extraordinary community of artists who make OUR MOB the significant and joyful program that it is.”

Presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, OUR MOB is dependent on key arts organisations across the state who collaborate with First Nations artists far and wide, as well as partners in the arts industry and regional arts organisations.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “We are immensely privileged to provide a platform for contemporary First Nations artists across South Australia and are proud to present the largest OUR MOB and OUR YOUNG MOB yet to celebrate the significance of this remarkable anniversary.”

Adelaide Festival Centre gratefully acknowledges ongoing partnerships with Don Dunstan Foundation, Ku Arts, Country Arts SA, Trevor Nickolls Foundation supported by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation.