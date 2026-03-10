TwoSet Violin to Embark on Oceania Tour in June 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classical music's favourite internet sensations, TwoSet Violin are coming home in June with the announcement that the popular Australian violin duo, Brett Yang and Eddy Chen will embark on the Oceania leg of The Sacrilegious Games World Tour.

Brett and Eddy have captured the attention of fans worldwide and will bring their signature blend of musical virtuosity and comedy to audiences in Perth, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbaneand Adelaide throughout June 2026.

TwoSet Violin is bringing classical music to new audiences and continues to inspire the next generation. With over 9.5 million followers on social media around the globe, Brett and Eddy's content has amassed an incredible 1.5 billion views to date.

TwoSet Violin's homecoming tour will capture the duo's one-of-a-kind live performances which will weave audience interaction with current social media trends while upholding the tradition and integrity of classical music concerts.

The Sacrilegious Games World Tour has already performed to sold-out audiences in North America and is currently taking Europe by storm. The tour will be TwoSet Violin's first Australian concerts since 2024.

TwoSet Violin said in a joint statement that returning to Australia and New Zealand is a major moment as a new era for the duo.

"We've been practicing over 40 hours a day for this moment", Brett and Eddy said.

"Returning to Australia and New Zealand feels surreal and we can't wait to put on a show for music lovers in each city".

The Oceania concert tour will see Brett and Eddy share the stage with long-time collaborator and acclaimed pianist Sophie Druml and the Sydney performances will feature The Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams. Concert goers can expect to hear classical favourites from Mozart, Vivaldi, Paganini, Tchaikovsky and many more.

The Sacrilegious Games Oceania tour proudly presented by Harmonie International is a major event for Australian and New Zealand music fans and a chance to experience TwoSet Violin live in concert.

According to Harmonie International Director Vian Lin it is a thrill to work with Brett and Eddy to bring this tour across Oceania.

TWOSET VIOLIN OCEANIA 2026 TOUR DATES

PERTH, AUSTRALIA June 7, 2026 Riverside Theatre, Perth Convention and Exhibition TICKETS

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA June 9, 2026 Sydney Opera House TICKETS

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA June 10, 2026 Sydney Opera House TICKETS

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND June 13, 2026 Aotea Centre TICKETS

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA June 19, 2026 Palais Theatre TICKETS

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA June 21, 2026 Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre TICKETS

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA June 24, 2026 Festival Theatre TICKETS