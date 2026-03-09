SMOKO: A Queer Comedy Explores Consumerism at Goodwood Theatre

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Running March 12th-15th, 20th & 22nd at the Goodwood Theatre and Studios, Big Truck Productions invites audiences from all walks of life, to be entertained by the story of Beccy's landfill life. SMOKO by Jasmine Story, will immerse you into a wild world of outback characters, their morning tea breaks – plus the tales that unfold as she sorts through her town's rubbish.

Set in the surreal, slightly grotesque and hilarious world of an outback landfill, SMOKO follows Beccy, a landfill worker whose life is an uneasy dance between high-vis glamour and free-flowing filth. With a hapless dating history and a gnawing sense of internal emptiness, Beccy descends into the depths of the dump and into herself to explore what happens when we begin to feel like the disposable items that have infiltrated our modern lives. This queer outback play delivers laughs and experimental puppetry, alongside a thought-provoking look at the psychological effects of consumerism. Story says:

“I believe some of the current solutions we have for overconsumption—like guilt over using a takeaway cup or not affording organic food—can create misplaced shame. Feeling that you're not enough is an intentional strategy used in marketing to prime us to buy more, to fill that void.” - Playwright & performer, Jasmine Story

Jasmine first developed the concept during the Transmission Program for Regional Playwrights, and later presented a work-in-progress showing through Theatre Makers, a development program for remote Central Deserts artists. In 2025, Jasmine has been deepening the show's visual storytelling through a Creative Residencies grant from Arts NT. This has supported her working with ERTH Visual & Physical INC to create and design & create the puppets for SMOKO.