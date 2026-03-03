LINDSEY KRAFT + A PIANO PRESENT: WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE To Debut At Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American performer Lindsey Kraft will make her Adelaide Fringe debut with Lindsey Kraft + A PIANO PRESENT: WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, running March 7–22 at Holden Street Theatres.

The new piano-driven show will be performed at The Arch within the venue during a limited festival run. Kraft is currently touring Australia as a special guest on a national tour by Ben Folds, who also serves as musical director and co-director of the production and appears onstage as Kraft’s accompanying “band.”

WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE is a semi-autobiographical work that blends storytelling, humor, and personal reflection. Kraft, who has spent more than two decades working as a television and film actor, including roles in the series Grace and Frankie and Obliterated, recently shifted her creative focus toward music and songwriting.

In her late 30s, Kraft taught herself to play piano in order to develop her own musical storytelling. Four and a half years later, that work has developed into the foundation for this first musical project, which combines personal narrative with original songs performed live onstage.

“I came to Australia 25 years ago as a student, feeling lost but knowing I had something to say,” Kraft said. “Returning now to debut at Adelaide Fringe feels like coming full circle. We’ve been here before.”

The show explores themes of personal reinvention, creativity, and breaking cycles through art. Kraft has described songwriting as a form of self-discovery, noting that she began to understand her own voice through writing music.

Kraft’s new single “Radio Silent” has been released in conjunction with the Fringe performances and is available on major streaming platforms.

Performances of Lindsey Kraft + A PIANO PRESENT: WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE take place March 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 9:15 p.m., with a final performance March 22 at 12:15 p.m. The production runs approximately 75 minutes and carries a content rating of M. Tickets are available through the Adelaide Fringe ticketing system.