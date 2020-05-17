Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2020: Bite-Sized & Home Delivered Online

Adelaide Cabaret Festival is going digital with a curated collection of bite-sized clips from artists who were set to feature in the 2020 program.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2020: Bite-Sized & Home Delivered will highlight cabaret favourites sharing pithy posts - stories, snippets and songs recorded whilst they've been in isolation and responding to the classic line from Life Is A Cabaret: 'What Good Is Sitting Alone In Your Room?'

Cabaret devotees can tune in on social media from June 5-20, where video memories will be posted, including photos from the cabaret archives as we tip our bowler hats to 20 years of Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Julia Zemiro said while audiences could not meet in person this year, she was looking forward to celebrating the spirit of South Australia's favourite winter event: "Everything we love about cabaret and performance is that feeling of real people around you - sharing something, laughing, singing, crying, clapping, dancing, chatting.

"While there is no way we could re-create the amazing program the team and I had put together this year, we didn't want to leave an empty space.

"So, this June we will be joining you at home on what will be the 20th Anniversary of Adelaide Cabaret Festival - an incredible achievement!

"We hope you are entertained and find laughter and playful moments through our online platform, so grab a glass of champagne, pop on some sparkles and heels, and enjoy cabaret on your couch."

Sassy QBE Cabaret Lounge hosts Franky & Franky will guide viewers through getting ready for opening night to preparing their very own cabaret lounges for the festival's first-ever home delivered experience.

Cabaret fans can set the mood for their cosy night in, by ordering a Cabaret Couch Kit with wine and cheese platters delivered to their doors from Out In The Paddock, Greenock Estate Wines and Pol Roger champagne.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "There has never been a more important time to bring solace through the arts and we hope Adelaide Cabaret Festival's new online offering will uplift audiences by delivering what we do best.

"We are delighted to be supporting local, national and International Artists and arts workers during this difficult time by providing a platform for cabaret to shine.

"We hope to welcome audiences back to our venues safely in 2021 when Adelaide Cabaret Festival will return in all its glory."

Tune in for bite-sized cabaret from 6pm Friday, June 5 on Adelaide Cabaret Festival's Facebook: www.facebook.com/adelaidecabaretfestival

Clips will be posted from June 5-7 and then at 6pm every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until June 20.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2020: Bite-Sized & Home Delivered artist line-up:

Caroline Nin, Ali McGregor, David Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Sarah Ward, Josh Quong-Tart, Bec Matthews, Thando, Robyn Archer, Libby O'Donovan, Beccy Cole,

The Sisters of Invention, David Finnigan, Bert LaBonte, Jeanne Plante, Trevor Jones, All The Queens Men, Max Savage, The Hamiltons, Geraldine Quinn, Carsie Blanton, Plonk Family Band, Marcel Lucont, Ash Flanders, Anne Pigalle, Sam McMahon, Nicci Wilks, Catherine Alcorn, James Galea





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You