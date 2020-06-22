100 Playwrights Will Join Forces For DEAR AUSTRALIA Livestream Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

50 fearless and inspiring short works from some of Australia's best playwrights will be simultaneously livestreamed by more than 30 performing arts organisations from across Australia between the 2-5 July.

At a time when a pandemic has forced reflection and change, 50 playwrights have responded to questions that get to the heart of where our nation is and where it might go.

These stories are postcards addressed to Dear Australia.

Playwriting Australia (PWA) invited 25 theatre organisations from across Australia to each nominate two playwrights. PWA then commissioned these 50 playwrights to each write a short monologue, which were then filmed by 50 extraordinary actors, many in their own homes.

Grouped over three nights, these 50 postcards are a unique account of these times and a striking moment of national celebration and reflection.

A Dear Australia panel discussion will be broadcast from the Joan Sutherland Theatre by the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 4 July at 7pm AEST as part of its Digital Season.

The scripts of the Dear Australia monologues will published by Australian Plays and will be available Monday 6 July on their website.

Dear Australia livestreams over three nights on multiple Facebook pages and on Playwriting Australia's YouTube channel.

Thurs 2 July and Fri 3 July

7pm (NSW, Vic, Qld, Tas, ACT)

6.30pm (SA, NT)

5pm (WA)

Sun 5 July

5pm (NSW, Vic, Qld, Tas, ACT)

4.30pm (SA, NT)

3pm (WA)

The playwright-performer line-up:

Thursday 2 July

1. Nakkiah Lui with Miranda Tapsell

2. Elena Carapetis with Elena Carapetis

3. Willoh S Weiland with Kris McQuade (Puppet by Noah Casey)

4. Ellen van Neerven with Elaine Crombie

5. Sam Nerida with Helen Thomson

6. Morgan Rose with Emily Goddard

7. Claire Christian with Megan Wilding

8. Dan Giovannoni with James Majoos

9. Bumpy Favell with Jessica Window

10. Diane Stubbings with Jennifer Hagan

11. Mark Rogers with Steve Rodgers

12. Emele Ugavule with Anthony Taufa

13. Ross Mueller with Marco Chiappi

14. Eric Gardiner with Kevin Hofbauer

15. Finegan Kruckemeyer with Glenn Hazeldine

16. Anchuli Felicia King with Catherine Văn-Davies

17. Bjorn Stewart with Bjorn Stewart

18. Mary Anne Butler with Roxanne McDonald

Friday 3 July

19. Glenn Shea with Kelton Pell

20. Jada Alberts with Tasma Walton

21. Stephen Carleton with Belinda Giblin

22. Chris Beckey with Mémé Thorne

23. Aanisa Vylet with Alaa Sukkarieh

24. Merlynn Tong with Fiona Choi

25. Brendan Hogan with Connor David Skillicorn

26. Tasnim Hossain with Arka Das

27. Catherine McKinnon with Jane Phegan

28. James Taylor with Kyle Morrison

29. Kathryn Marquet with John Batchelor

30. James Elazzi with Sam Khatib

31. Kathryn Ash with James Frencheville

32. Rachael Chisholm with Shaka Cook

33. Julianne O'Brien with Greg Stone

34. Peter Cook with Stephen Phillips

35. Susan Rogers with Peter Carroll

Sunday 5 July

36. H Lawrence Sumner with Shakira Clanton

37. Donna Abela with Helana Sawires

38. Barbara Hostalek with Rayma Morrison

39. Gretel Vella with Harriet Gordon Anderson

40. Liv Satchell with Belinda McClory

41. Lucy Combe with Kate O'Reilly

42. Janis Balodis with Jacek Koman

43. Suzie Miller with Emma Jackson

44. Kylie Coolwell with Angeline Penrith

45. Nathan Maynard with Richard Green

46. Matt Hawkins with Pontsho Nthupi

47. Tariro Mavondo with Carly Sheppard

48. Kamarra Bell-Wykes with Danielle Cormack

49. Future D Fidel with Pacharo Mzembe

50. Richard Frankland with Jack Thompson

With the participation of Australian Theatre for Young People (atyp), Barking Gecko Theatre, Contemporary Asian Australian Performance, Blue Cow Theatre Inc., Brink Productions, Browns Mart, Griffin Theatre Company, HotHouse Theatre, Ilbijerri Theatre Company, JUTE Theatre Company, La Boite Theatre Company, La Mama Theatre, Merrigong Theatre Co, Monkey Baa, Moogahlin Performing Arts, NORPA, Playlab Theatre, Red Stitch: The Actors' Theatre, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta, South Australian Playwrights Theatre, The Street Theatre, Terrapin, Theatre Works, Windmill Theatre Co, and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company.

Presented in partnership with Adelaide Festival Centre, Arts Centre Melbourne, Canberra Theatre Centre, Darwin Entertainment Centre, QPAC, and Sydney Opera House.

Additional broadcast, captioning and marketing support by Arts Centre Melbourne.

(Dear Australia is inspired by a project of The Abbey Theatre, Ireland)

