Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces 2017 Summer Season, Featuring S. Epatha Merkerson, Jane Kaczmarek and More

Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield has announced the Williamstown Theatre Festival 2017 Summer Season, the 63rd Season for the Tony Award-winning theatre company, which will include four world premieres, a new musical, the first production of a WTF commissioned artist, and much more.

The season, running from June 27 - August 20, 2017, begins on the Main Stage with a production of a new play by Jen Silverman,The Roommate, (June 27 - July 16) directed by Mike Donahue and featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner S. Epatha Merkerson (WTF Debut) and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Jane Kaczmarek (4th season at WTF); continues with Sarah Ruhl's 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist comedy The Clean House (July 19 - July 29), starring Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (10th season at WTF) and directed by Rebecca Taichman; and closes with a new musical A Legendary Romance (August 3 - August 20), with music and lyrics by Geoff Morrow and book by Timothy Prager and directed by Lonny Price.

The Nikos Stage season kicks off June 28 with the world premiere of Jason Kim's play The Model American (June 28 - July 9), directed by Danny Sharron; and also includes the world premiere of Where Storms Are Born (July 12 - July 23) by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Tony Award nominee Liesl Tommy, and starring Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (10th season at WTF); the world premiere play Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (July 26 - August 6) by Halley Feiffer and directed by Obie Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Trip Cullman; and closes out the summer with Actually (August 9 - August 20) by Anna Ziegler, a co-world premiere with Geffen Playhouse, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. All four of this season's Nikos Stage productions have been commissioned by or developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

"We are excited to share these productions - many of them homegrown at the Festival - with our loyal patrons, who join us summer-after-summer to experience the rare and special magic that happens in Williamstown," Greenfield said. "This summer, hundreds of theatre artists - expressing the full talent and diversity of our country - will converge in Williamstown to bring life to our 63rd season. Together, through that most human endeavor of storytelling, these artists will aim to make sense of the world, give meaning to the world, and perhaps even provide temporary escape from the world!"

Additional programming and events, as well as complete casting and creative team information will be announced at a later date. Ticket Bundles are now available for purchase at www.wtfestival.org.

Related Articles