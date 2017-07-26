Who is the Bubbly Black Girl? Meet Her Starting Tonight at Encores!

Next up at Encores! Off-Center is Kirsten Childs' delightful, provocative, and poignant 2000 musical, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, running July 26-27.

BroadwayWorld was at rehearsals last week to get a sneak peek at the show and hear from the cast! Nikki M. James, who stars as Viveca, is surprised that not too many people have heard the show before, saying "[Kristen Childs] is a powerhouse! I think she's one of the really unsung voices of American musical theatre right now, and I'm excited that we are able to revisit this. It's funny to me how few people know this show, and I hope that after this everyone runs out and gets that [original] cast album and is singing it and playing it on all the radio stations across the world."

Following a young African-American dancer, Viveca, from West Coast suburbia to Broadway, all the while navigating the politics of race and gender in an attempt to uncover her own identity, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin is directed by Robert O'Hara with choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Annastasia Victory.



It stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) in the role of Viveca, Penelope Armstead-Williams, Tanya Birl, Kaitlyn Davidson, Josh Davis (Director Bob), Yurel Echezarreta (Modern Teacher), Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Korey Jackson (Gregory), Kingsley Leggs (Daddy), Jo'Nathan Michael, Kenita R. Miller, Julius Thomas III (Ballet Teacher), Shelley Thomas (Mommy), and Alex Wong (Jazz Teacher).

Check out the full sneak peek video here!

