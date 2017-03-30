VIDEO: Watch Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and More Support the ACLU LIVE!
On Friday, March 31st at 7pm EST, Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU will stream on BroadwayWorld via Facebook Live.
Stand for Rights will feature appearances by such A-listers as Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Ellie Kemper, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, and many more.
The event will be filmed in New York City and is being executive produced by Friend of a Friend Productions in collaboration with Funny or Die.
"Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses," said ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero. "But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of 'we the people' that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution."
Please join us to raise money and awareness for this 97-year-old American institution that fights for you. All net proceeds benefit the ACLU.
