VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga's Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance in Full!

Last night, Lady Gaga went from the roof to the stage in one of the most acrobatic & incredible Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime show performances of all time. Watch the spectacular appearance in full below. The set list included: God Bless America, This Land is Your Land, Poker Face, Born this Way, Telephone, Just Dance, Million Reasons and Bad Romance.



Lady Gaga is set to star opposite Bradley Cooper in a remake of the classic film A STAR IS BORN. A singular talent, Gaga earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for her moving song "Til it Happens to You," from the documentary "The Hunting Ground." Among her many music honors, she has also won six Grammy Awards and earned another nine Grammy nominations. Her multi-platinum hits range from "Bad Romance," "Poker Face" and "Just Dance" to the chart-topping anthem "Born This Way." ?



In 2014, she proved her crossover appeal with "Cheek to Cheek," partnering with the legendary Tony Bennett on a duet album of standards, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard chart. On the acting front, Lady Gaga starred in the 2015-16 season of FX's hit series "American Horror Story," earning widespread acclaim and winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made for Television Movie. She had earlier been seen in the Robert Rodriguez films "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: A Dame to Die For."

