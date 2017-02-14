VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks 'Mary Poppins', Oscar Nom & More on ELLEN

On today's ELLEN, the man behind HAMILTON, Lin-Manuel Miranda chatted with host Ellen DeGeneres about his Oscar-nominated music in "Moana," and put his quick-thinking and quick-speaking skills to the test in a game of "5 Second Rule." He also explains why the song, "I Will Survive" is his jam. Watch the clip below!

Miranda is currently filming MARY POPPINS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He recently composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and his original music will be featured in Disney's upcoming animated film MOANA.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward Kennedy Prize for Drama.

