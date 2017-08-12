VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Return of #Ham4Ham Show in LA!

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to social media to announce the return of the uber-popular live #Ham4Ham show, which will take place one day next week in Los Angeles. Revealed the Tony winner, "Next week, when I'm home from vacation, we'll do our first live #Ham4Ham in a really long time in Los Angeles. I will be your host." Check out the announcement in full below!





Following its triumphant run in San Francisco, the notional tour of Hamilton arrived in Los Angeles on August 8 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The production stars Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton, Joshua Henryas Aaron Burr, Rory O'Malley as King George III, RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Angelica Schuyler and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Related Articles