VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Return of #Ham4Ham Show in LA!
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to social media to announce the return of the uber-popular live #Ham4Ham show, which will take place one day next week in Los Angeles. Revealed the Tony winner, "Next week, when I'm home from vacation, we'll do our first live #Ham4Ham in a really long time in Los Angeles. I will be your host." Check out the announcement in full below!
Following its triumphant run in San Francisco, the notional tour of Hamilton arrived in Los Angeles on August 8 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The production stars Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton, Joshua Henryas Aaron Burr, Rory O'Malley as King George III, RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Angelica Schuyler and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.