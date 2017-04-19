VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Reacts to TONY AWARDS Hosting Gig on 'Tonight'

Mad Libs Theater

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, newly named TONY AWARDS host Kevin Spacey spoke to Jimmy Fallon about emceeing his very first televised awards show. "I love the theater. I'm a theater rat," says the Oscar winner. "So for me it's incredibly exciting and we hope to put on a good show." Later, Spacey explains how he decided to take over Arthur Ashe Stadium, known for hosting the US Open, to put on his one-man play, "Clarence Darrow." Then, Jimmy and Kevin perform an intense tennis-inspired scene they've written together using Mad Lib words.

Tony and Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey will host the 71st Annual TONY AWARDS live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys.

Spacey received a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Supporting Actor in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers" and also starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite his mentor Jack Lemmon; as well as the title role in the Sam Mendes production of "Richard III," which toured to 12 cities around the world as part of the three year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project. He was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to theatre. He has also won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in "The Iceman Cometh."

