VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Opens TONY AWARDS with Musical Spoof of Broadway's Best

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey opened THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City with a spoof on the hit musicals of the Broadway season. Watch the performance below!

Kevin Spacey stars in and executive produces the television series HOUSE OF CARDS. Since the show premiered in 2013, he's been nominated for multiple Emmys and has won both Golden Globe and SAG Award for his performance as Frank Underwood.

Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in "American Beauty," and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "The Usual Suspects." Recently, he starred in "Elvis & Nixon." Next, he will be seen in the feature films "Billionaire Boys Club," "Baby Driver" and "Rebel in the Rye." Through his former production company Trigger Street, he produced "Captain Phillips," starring Tom Hanks, "The Social Network" and "21," as well having produced the Emmy nominated television series "Recount" and "Bernard & Doris."

For over a decade, Spacey served as the Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre Company in London. He recently stepped down from this role, but during his time appeared on stage in productions of "National Anthems," "The Philadelphia Story," "Speed the Plow," "Inherit the Wind," "A Moon for the Misbegotten," and the acclaimed production of the one-man show "Darrow." Spacey won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in "The Iceman Cometh," as well as the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers." Also, he starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite his mentor Jack Lemmon, as well as the title role in the Sam Mendes production of "Richard III," which toured 12 cities around the world as part of the three-year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project.

Related Articles