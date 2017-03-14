VIDEO: Joshua Henry Celebrates Return to HAMILTON with All New #HamJam

Earlier this year, Joshua Henry departed the Chicago production of Hamilton, where he played the Windy City's Burr. Now he's back in the show, leading the cast of the national tour, and that means that his #HamJams are also back! Below, watch as he puts his own spin on "You'll Be Back."

Henry's Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Violet (Tony nomination), The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nomination), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, American Idiot,Bring It On: The Musical, and In the Heights (Drama Desk Award - Outstanding Ensemble Performance). City Center Encores!: Cotton Club Parade and The Wiz. Film:The Lake (2017), Sex and the City and Winter's Tale. Television: "Army Wives," and "Kings."

