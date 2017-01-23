VIDEO: First Look - New Web Series THE NEXT FOUR YEARS from Broadway's Nick Blaemire & Hunter Arnold

Below, check out a first look at the hilarious new web series THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, written and created by Broadway's Nick Blaemire (Cry-Baby, GLORY Days) and Hunter Arnold (Dear Evan Hanson, Spring Awakening). The series stars Josiah Blount, Sara Kapner and Tyler Mauro.

Directed by Tyler Newhouse, THE NEXT FOUR YEARS takes a hilarious and pointed look into adulthood and how transitions are not always easy. The series premieres on February 15th, with new episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays. Check out the trailer below!

In the series, recent college graduates Phil and Ana try and fail to "make it" in the real world, forcing them to redefine their idea of success in the process.



Website: http://www.next4yearsshow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/next4yearsshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Next4YearsShow

