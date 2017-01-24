VIDEO: FRONT PAGE's John Goodman Says Nathan Lane is 'Hardest Working Man in Show Biz'

John Goodman chatted about getting pneumonia and having to miss some performances of his Broadway show THE FRONT PAGE on today's "LIVE with Kelly." During the appearance, the actor also sings his co-star Nathan Lane's praises calling him the "hardest working man in show business." Watch the appearance below!

Set in the world of the Chicago newspaper business, The Front Page began previews on September 20, 2016, and will end its limited engagement on January 29, 2017. The revival officially opened on October 20, 2016.



The Front Page features Nathan Lane as Walter Burns, Christopher Slattery as Hildy Johnson, John Goodman as Sheriff Hartman, Jefferson Mays as Bensinger, Holland Taylor as Mrs. Grant, and Sherie Rene Scott as Mollie Malloy.

