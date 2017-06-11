VIDEO: Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform 'Welcome to the Rock' on THE TONYS

The cast of Broadway's Come From Away performed a rousing rendition of the production's "Welcome to the Rock" live during Broadway's Biggest Night - THE TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below!

The musical received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

