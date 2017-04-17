VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Jenn Colella Performs 'Me and the Sky' on 'Theater Talk'

Yesterday's edition of THEATER TALK featured playwright Paula Vogel discussing the odyssey of her new play, INDECENT, to Broadway and the backstory of the play within the play, 'Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance.' The PBS series also welcomed the creative team of the new musical Come From Away, composer/librettist/lyricists David Heinand Irene Sankoff, along with director Christopher Ashley. Broadway favorite Jenn Colella then performed the show-stopping number, "Me and the Sky," from the critically acclaimed musical (performance begins at the 21:18 mark). Check out the episode in full below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Video courtesy of Theater Talk

Related Articles