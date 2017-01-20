VIDEO: 10 Broadway Stars Join Forces To Record 'America The Beautiful'

To coincide with President Elect Trump's Inauguration, YouTuber Michael Korte (creator of the viral hit #HAM4BEY) gathered 10 Broadway stars to record a soulful, stirring & emotional new version of 'America The Beautiful'.

Watch the video below!

Created by Michael Korte, the video features Broadway favorites Mykal Kilgore, Syndee Winters, Bryan Terrell Clark, Remy Zaken, Andrew Chappelle, Kristolyn Lloyd, Gregory Haney, Morgan McGhee, Shonica Gooden & Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

The video also features a chorus of hundreds of selfies submitted through social media submissions. Hundred's of entires uniting as a chorus championing diversity and liberty and justice for all!

