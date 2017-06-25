Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 25
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, June 25, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
6/26/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY DANCERS at Walt Disney World Company
6/26/2017 OPEN Male Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY VOCALISTS at Walt Disney World Company
6/26/2017 - 6/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATER PROJECT/MAJESTIC THEATER 2017-18 SEASON at Theater Project Inc.
6/26/2017 OPEN Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
6/26/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS at The Palace Theatre
6/26/2017 - 6/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CASA MANANA 2017-18 SEASON at Casa Manana, Inc.
6/26/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MOULIN ROUGE at Developmental Lab
6/26/2017 - 6/30/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
6/26/2017 - 6/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in GABLESTAGE 2017-18 SEASON at GableStage
6/26/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAVANA NOCTURNE at Norwegian Cruise Lines/Developmental Lab
6/26/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAVANA NOCTURNE at Norwegian Cruise Lines
6/26/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in GEORGE STREET PLAYHOUSE 2017-18 SEASON at George Street Playhouse
6/26/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE BAND'S VISIT at Ethel Barrymore Theatre
6/26/2017 Submission in PERFECT CRIME at The Snapple Theatre Center
6/26/2017 Submission in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
6/27/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY DANCERS at Walt Disney World Company
6/27/2017 OPEN Female Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY VOCALISTS at Walt Disney World Company
6/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS at The Palace Theatre
6/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS at The Palace Theatre
6/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CURVY WIDOW at Westside Upstairs Theater
6/27/2017 - 6/30/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BUFFALO THEATRE ENSEMBLE 2017-18 SEASON at Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
6/27/2017 - 6/29/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATER WIT 2017-18 SEASON at Theater Wit
6/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO 2017 SEASON at Magic Pictures International
6/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in OFFICE HOUR at New York Shakespeare Festival
6/27/2017 Submission in SAME OLD BLACK MAN at Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Inc.
6/28/2017 OPEN Male Performers in THE COLOR PURPLE **Revised** at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
6/28/2017 OPEN Female Performers in THE COLOR PURPLE **Revised** at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
6/28/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in 16TH STREET THEATER 2018 SEASON **Revised** at 16th Street Theater
6/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CASA MANANA 2017-18 SEASON at Casa Manana, Inc.
6/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CASA MANANA 2017-18 SEASON at Casa Manana, Inc.
