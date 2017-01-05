JITNEY
Up on the Marquee: August Wilson's JITNEY

Jan. 5, 2017  

Previews are underway for the Broadway debut of August Wilson's Jitney, directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Gem of the Ocean). The limited engagement of August Wilson's Jitney opens Thursday, January 19 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Check out photos of the marquee below!

The ensemble of nine cast members boasts seven veterans of August Wilson plays. The cast features Harvy Blanks (Jitney in WNYC's Greene Space American Century Cycle recording, Two Trains Runningat Two River Theater Company) as "Shealy;" Tony Award nominee Anthony Chisholm (Radio Golf, Gem of the Ocean, Two Trains Running, Jitney at Second Stage) as "Fielding," Obie and Theatre World Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (The Piano Lesson, Clybourne Park, "The Americans") as "Booster;" André Holland (Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Moonlight, "American Horror Story") as "Youngblood;" Carra Patterson (Significant Other, Wit, Straight Outta Compton) as "Rena," Michael Potts (The Book of Mormon, Aubergine) as "Turnbo;" Keith Randolph Smith (Fences, King Hedley II) as "Doub;" Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney and Fences in WNYC's Greene Space American Century Cycle recordings, Between Riverside and Crazy) as "Philmore;" and Drama Desk Award winner John Douglas Thompson (Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Mark Taper Forum, Satchmo at the Waldorf) as "Becker."

Only one of the ten plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's masterful The American Century Cycle has never been seen on Broadway - until now. Set in the early 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or Jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

