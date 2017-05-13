UP ON THE MARQUEE: 1984 Brings Dystopia to Broadway

1984 is ready to bring dystopia to Broadway this summer. See the brand-new photos of the show's marquee which went up this week at Broadway's latest addition, the Hudson Theater.

Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Reed Birney will lead the cast of the Broadway Premiere of the new stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984. The trio, who will portray the novel's classic characters Winston Smith, Julia and O'Brien, respectively, will be joined by Wayne Duvall (Parsons), Carl Hendrick Louis (Martin), Nick Mills (Syme), Michael Potts (Charrington), and Cara Seymour (Mrs. Parsons).

Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 arrives in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement begins performances on May 18, 2017, and will open on June 22, 2017 at Broadway's newHudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street).

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time,1984 was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

Having recently spiked again to the #1 spot on Amazon's bestseller list almost seven decades after its first printing, 1984 has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages around the globe.

Broadway's 1984 features a creative team that includes Chloe Lamford (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), and Tim Reid (Video Design).

Tickets and info are available at http://www.revisedtruth.com/.

This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London; as well as on the West End at The Playhouse Theatre London, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Eleanor Lloyd Productions.

Photos by Walter McBride



