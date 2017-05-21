UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Stars Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski Sing Out at Vulture Festival

May. 21, 2017  

Stars Tituss Bergess and Jane Krakowski of The UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT attended Vulture Festival where they gave the crowd quite a treat. According to Entertainment Weekly, Burgess sang the always enchanting Little Mermaid number 'Poor Unfortunate Souls', then he was joined on stage by Krakowski and the two duetted 'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again'.

Check out the clips below, via Twitter user @jessicasara:

From creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (both of 30 ROCK fame), UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT follows Kimmy (Kemper) after being rescued from a doomsday cult and starting her life over again in New York City. The third season takes Kimmy on a whole new adventure - college. Having earned a GED, this always optimistic thirty-something decides to continue her education, even if "they don't have recess."

This season brings some incredible new guest stars to Kimmy's world, including Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph, with returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

