Tony Winner Al Pacino to Portray Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in New HBO Film

Variety reports that Al Pacino will take on the role of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in a new HBO movie to be helmed by Barry Levinson. The project's official logline reads: "After becoming the winningest coach in COLLEGE FOOTBALL history, Joe Paterno is embroiled in Penn State's Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims."



The currently untitled Paterno film marks the return of Pacino to the HBO network. He has previously starred in the Jack Kevorkian biopic "You Don't Know Jack," "Phil Spector," as well as the mini-series "Angels in America."



The actor most recently appeared on Broadway in 2015's CHINA DOLL. His other Broadway credits include GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, SALOME, HUGHIE and AMERICAN BUFFALO. He received a Tony Award for his performances in DOES A TIGER WEAR A NECKTIE and THE BASIC TRAINING OF PAVLO HUMMEL.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

