Tony Talk: Best Orchestrations, DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Alex Lacamoire!

Alex Lacamoire has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for Dear Evan Hansen. This marks his third Tony nomination and third win. Lacamoire won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for HAMILTON. and served as the Music Director, Orchestrator and Co-Arranger for the musical. He also won a Tony and a Grammy for his work on IN THE HEIGHTS.

For his work in Hamilton, he was awarded an Obie and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Select credits also include Bring It On, Wicked, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy nominations), Bat Boy, Godspell (2001 national tour), High Fidelity, Annie (2011 Broadway revival), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Working (59E59), The Wiz (City Center), Legally Blonde, Dear Even Hansen (Arena Stage). He is an Emmy-nominated composer for "Sesame Street."

We're in the winners room with Lacamoire below!

