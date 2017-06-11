Tony Talk: Best Direction of a Play, INDECENT's Rebecca Taichman

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Rebecca Taichman has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for Indecent.

This marks her first Tony nomination and first win. Her Off-Broadway credits include How To Transcend A Happy Marriage and The Oldest Boy by Sarah Ruhl (LCT); Luck of the Irish by Kirsten Greenidge (LCT3); Familiar by Danai Gurira, Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl, Milk Like Sugar by Kirsten Greenidge (Playwrights Horizons); Orlando by Sarah Ruhl (CSC); Orpheus (NYCO); Dark Sisters (MTG/Gotham); Menopausal Gentleman (The Ohio). Regional includes productions at Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Shakespeare Theatre Company, The Old Globe, ART, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, McCarter, Woolly Mammoth. Rebecca is a Henry Crown Fellow at The Aspen Institute, and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. tre Company), the world premieres of Familiar by Danai Gurira and David Adjmi's The Evildoers and Marie Antoinette at Yale Rep. She received her MFA from Yale School of Drama.

We're in the winners room with Taichman below!

