Tony Awards Close-Up: Kelly Devine Opens Up About the Wild Ride of COME FROM AWAY!

Kelly Devine has earned her second Tony nomination for making the ordinary folks of Gander move in Come From Away. Below, watch as she explains why the show's journey to Broadway has been so special, and why she couldn't be happier for the the show's well-deserved recognition.

Devine's Broadway credits include: Doctor Zhivago, Rocky (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics nomination's), Rock of Ages; International: Rocky (Germany), Rock of Ages (West End, UK tour, Toronto, Australia ~ Helpmann & Green Room Awards); Opera: Faust (The Met & ENO), Wozzeck (San Diego Opera), Off-Broadway: Rock of Ages, Fat Camp, Frankenstein, Anne Wrecksick; Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla, Seattle Rep), Toxic Avenger, A Christmas Story and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher, Zhivago, Private Fittiings (La Jolla); Stratford Shakespeare Festival: Cabaret, Romeo & Juliet; Film and Television: "Mozart in the Jungle," Wormword, Dear Dumb Diary, Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

