Tony Award-Nominee Melissa Errico to Join Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall

It has just been announced that Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico will join Michael Feinstein as a special guest at Zankel Hall on March 21 at 7:30pm at Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Ave.) for "Standard Time", featuring the music of Harry Warren. Melissa will sing music popularized by such artists as Doris Day, Judy Garland, Vera Lynn and Peggy Lee. The evening will also feature vocals from Jay Armstrong Johnson and instrumentalists Tedd Firth on Piano, Phil Palombi on Bass andMark McLean on Drums as they pay tribute to Harry Warren, the composer of such hits as "I Only Have Eyes for You," "42nd Street," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," and other unforgettable favorites.

For tickets, $84-$100, visit www.CarnegieHall.org or call CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe - in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall & Sydney Opera House - his work as an educator & archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Tony-nominee Melissa Errico has established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording and concert artist.?She has starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas?and?Amour; as well as the first national tour of Les Miserables. At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she has starred in The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady andCamelot. Her solo CDs include, Blue Like That?(EMI/Capitol Records),?Lullabies and Wildflowers?(VMG/Universal),?Legrand Affair (Ghostlight/Sony) and What About Today? Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below?(Broadway Records; CD & DVD).?She has starred in plays by Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Wally Shawn. Television roles include, the series?Central Park West?by Darren Star, recurring roles on Stephen Soderbergh's?The Knick (Catherine)?and Showtime's Billions (June). Melissa has collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the revival of?Sunday In The Park With George (Dot/Marie)?at The Kennedy Center, followed by John Doyle's production of?Passion (Clara)?for which she was nominated for a 6thDrama Desk Award; and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores! production of?Do I Hear A Waltz?at City Center. This season, she reprised the role of Sharon in a smash hit off-Broadway revival ofFinian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre which was extended many times, received rave reviews and was filmed in January 2017 for The Lincoln Center Library. Melissa has served on The National Endowment for The Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters and a Yorkie named Pepper. Twitter: @Melissa_errico

