The Rumor Is True! ANASTASIA Will Open in UK, Germany, Russia, Japan & More; US Tour Plans Underway!

The producers of the new musical, Anastasia, have just announced plans for international productions of the hit musical across Europe, Asia, United Kingdom, Australia and South America. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia include Germany, Holland Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan, Mexico, China and more to be announced. Plans for a North American tour are also underway. A confirmed production timeline will be announced soon.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)". The new musical has been nominated for 13 Outer Critic Circle Awards including Best Musical - the most of any show this season! The musical has also been nominated for two Tony Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical and the 2017 Drama League Award for Best Musical.

On Broadway, Anastasia is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Johnny Stellard, Mckayla Twiggs, Allison Walsh and Beverly Ward.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia has arrived on Broadway.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles