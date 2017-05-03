The Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Broadway Actress and Author Leslie Becker and Broadway Kids

This week, the Bros of Broadwaysted are flying without Game Master Kimberly as we sit down with the talented and lovely Leslie Becker.

We're drinking out of flasks and minibar bottles and snacking on Baked by Melissa cupcakes as we chat about Leslie's career onstage, in the recording studio, as a songwriter and a published author.

We rave about the importance of the work of Rodgers & Hammerstein, compare our favorite zoo animals, and randomly make up "Congo: The Musical." #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us praising COME FROM AWAY and PRESENT LAUGHTER and chatting about Leslie's musical, A PROPER PLACE, playing now in the Pacific Northwest.

Substitute Game Master Kevin introduces three games (calm down, Kevin) including "Slow Burn..me a CD," "Adult Contemporary Musical Theatre," and "Head to Heads Up with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. #FriendOfTheShow Leslie is even sweeter than the cupcakes (#thosecupcakestho) so listen in and join us as we get Broadwaysted!

BONUS : After the episode is the final part of our libations and laughs with Broadway Bound Kids Founder Erin Glass, Executive Director Jessica Diaz, and actor Karl Kenzler (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF). The Broadwaysted Crew are competing against each other to raise more money for the 2nd Annual Broadway Bee (Kevin's for Bhavesh Patel, Kimberly's for Karl Kenzler, and Bryan's for Evan Todd) so check out www.crowdrise.com/The2ndAnnualBroadwayBee and click on the actor to find Kevin, Kimberly, and Bryan's teams and support us and a great cause! #TeamBryan #TeamKevin #TeamKimberly

Listen to the episode here:

Leslie's Bio :

Leslie Becker is an Award-winning Broadway actress, recording artist and writer who is best known for her work on Broadway and her hit single "Slow Burn" which reached #5 on the AC Billboard/Hot AC chart. She is the author of the bestselling guide, The Organized Actor and has spent her life inspiring, entertaining and educating others through her Make It Happen Coaching programs. As an actor, she has appeared on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, the Tony Award-winning revivals of Anything Goes and Nine, and the original musical Amazing Grace. Leslie also played the Queen in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Madison Square Garden and has toured the country in Broadway hits Wicked, Show Boat, Beauty and the Beast and more. Follow Leslie @TheLeslieBecker

About Broadway Bound Kids : At Broadway Bound Kids our mission is to inspire and empower young lives through the arts by creating a nurturing and stress-free environment where kids will gain confidence, make friends, express themselves, and find a place where they feel a sense of belonging and acceptance. All of the proceeds from this event will help support our FREE Saturday program, school-based performing arts residencies, community-based workshops, summer programs, master classes with Broadway professionals, full-scale musical productions, and trips to see Broadway shows. Your support will help us make sure that all kids have access to these life-changing programs regardless of their financial resources. For more on Broadway Bound Kids visit www.broadwayboundkids.net or watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny_mmtNDhEs

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

