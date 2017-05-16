The Broadwaysted Podcast Celebrates Mothers with a Little Help from Hannah Elless

This week, "Everything's Coming Up Rosé...and Cabernet" as we toast our original fans: the #MomsOfTheShow. On this special Mother's Day episode we sit down with Jill Plofsky, Gail A. Cooper and, since she's in Florida, Jennifer Jaeger is being played by Broadwaysted Favorite Hannah Elless (#RecastWithHannahElless).

We chat with our mothers about the naked scene in HAIR, their theatrical experiences that led them to expose us to theater at a young age, and their favorite experiences seeing us in shows.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek is jammed packed with discussions about COME FROM AWAY, HELLO DOLLY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SWEENEY TODD, and Euan Morton in the tour of HEDWIG (and of course we talk about TABOO).

Game Master Kimberly leads us in a round of "Broadway Playlist" and Lights of Broadway Show Cards "Heads Up" and Gail shares her story about sitting next to Rosie O'Donnell at HAMILTON before we praise Rosie for her contributions to theater preservation and support with her daytime show. We're feeling the Motherly Love on Broadwaysted this week, so pour out something bubbly and join us as we toast our moms, moms everywhere...and Hannah Elless on this week's Broadwaysted!

Hannah's Bio : Hannah recently appeared on Broadway as Margo Crawford in the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical Bright Star and Off-Broadway in Transport Group's Come Back, Little Sheba & Picnic. Previously Hannah was on Broadway in the revival of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell and Off-Broadway in The Other Josh Cohen. Other favorite theatrical credits include Hamlet (Ophelia), Phaedra (Aricia), Henry V (Katharine), and Private Lives (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre).TV/Film: "Glee" (FOX), "The Lake Effect," "Before Winter" and the upcoming film "When Mary Met Ally." Ms. Elless is also an accomplished musician, playing more than six instruments. Follow Hannah on Social Media @HannahElless

