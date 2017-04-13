The Beat Goes On! HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Exhibit Coming to Paley Center in Los Angeles

The Paley Center for Media has announced the worldwide premiere of You Can't Stop the Beat: The Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live!, an exciting new feature exhibit. Opening April 22, 2017 at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location, the exhibit runs through May 21, 2017.

"We're thrilled to give our visitors the opportunity to step right into the vibrant world of 1960s Baltimore with this dazzling exhibit," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Every year the Paley Center presents exhibits that capture the unique combination of artistry and entertainment, and visitors will experience first-hand the creative process that brought this extraordinary television special to life."

You Can't Stop the Beat: the Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live! will take visitors into the world of the critically acclaimed hit NBC and Universal Television musical event Hairspray Live!, based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway blockbuster. This immersive exhibit showcases the many eye-popping costumes for its conic stars, including Harvey Fierstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Derek Hough, Ariana Grande, Garrett Clayton and newcomer Maddie Baillio, all designed by Emmy Award-nominated costume designer Mary E. Vogt, whose work includes costume design for many hit films, includingBatman Returns, the Men in Black franchise, Kong: Skull Island and Hocus Pocus, as well as the hit television series Pushing Daisies and NBC's upcoming musical Bye Bye Birdie Live! starring Jennifer Lopez. Fans will follow the journey of teen queen Tracy Turnblad, whose dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show. Along the way, she meets a memorable array of characters, falls in love and learns the power of peaceful protest at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Visitors to the exhibit will also be able to view actual set pieces and props from Tony- and Emmy-winning Hairspray Live! production designer Derek McLane, plus dynamic on-set photography, video segments and big-screen presentations of the musical hit.

In addition, the Paley Center will screen Hairspray Live! on the big screen in the John H. Mitchell Theater every Sunday at 2:00 pm throughout the exhibit's run. Admission to the exhibit and screenings is free.

The Paley Center will host a special press and Paley Center Patron Members preview of the exhibit on April 21, 2017. Guests attending the event will be welcome to tour the exhibit and enjoy a reception and screening of Hairspray Live!, introduced by star Kristin Chenoweth and executive producer Craig Zadan. This reception is only one of the many benefits of Paley Center Patron Level Membership. To learn more about this and other Paley Membership benefits, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

For more information on You Can't Stop the Beat: the Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live! Please visit paley.me/hairspray.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the collection and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

Related Articles