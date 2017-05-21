THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Starring Sally Field and Joe Mantello Closes Today

Click Here for More Articles on THE GLASS MENAGERIE 2016

The Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie will play its final performance today, Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) .

The Glass Menagerie stars two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field, a 2017 Tony, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards nominee for Lead Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Amanda Wingfield. Field stars alongside two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Emmy Award nominee Finn Wittrock and newcomer Madison Ferris in a production directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold.

The Glass Menagerie began performances on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 and celebrated its official opening night on Thursday, March 9.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

The Glass Menagerie's design team includes Andrew Lieberman (Scenic Design), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Design), Adam Silverman (Lighting Design), and Bray Poor (Sound Design).

