TBT Podcast: Choreographer Al Blackstone Visits 'Half Hour Call with Chris King'

This episode is with Al Blackstone who is one of my favorite story telling

choreographers is NYC!

Al talks about growing up in New Jersey and the many things he learned from his parents, who were also his dance teachers. Al also talks about his time in NYU and what drove him to be the choreographer he is today.

I am a huge fan of his choreography and his brilliant story telling. I had a great time this episode and I hope you do to!

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in WICKED on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!

