Stick it to the Man! SCHOOL OF ROCK Recoups Its Entire Broadway Investment

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway smash hit School of Rock - The Musical has recouped its entire investment on Broadway, making the show an undisputed hit simultaneously on Broadway and the West End.

School of Rock - The Musical opened to thunderous popular and critical acclaim on Sunday, December 6, 2015 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed, "School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater), Best Book (Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musical has shattered multiple records since its opening, including breaking the house record for the third time by grossing $2,022,136.11 for the week ending December 31, 2016 (the prior record was set by a musical which grossed $1,671,628.18). School of Rock also set a new record for the highest grossing single performance in the Winter Garden's history at the Wednesday, December 28 matinee, with a gross of $241,819.50.

School of Rock - The Musical opened in London's West End, also to rave reviews, on November 14, 2016, breaking all house records at the New London Theatre (a record previously held by War Horse). The Daily Telegraph called the musical "The most enjoyable two hours money can buy," and the Daily Mirror considers it "a triumph for Andrew Lloyd Webber as the king of hit musicals." School of Rock was nominated for three 2017 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (David Fynn) and Outstanding Achievement in Music, which it won. The production, which also recently won Best New Musical at the 2017 Whatsonstage Awards, is expected to recoup this July.

The producers also announced today that School of Rock - The Musical will kick off a U.S. National Tour in Rochester, NY at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in September 2017. Additional information and dates can be found here.

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor. A hilarious new musical, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to

earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

The current Broadway cast of School of Rock includes Eric Petersen as Dewey, Jenn Gambatese as Rosalie, Steven Booth as Ned, and Becky Gulsvig as Patty, along with Terrance Bell Jr., Paul Luke Bonenfant, Emily Borromeo, Chloé Bryan, Amadi Chapata, Olivia Chun, Emily Cramer, Ava Della Pietra, Natalie Charle Ellis, John Arthur Greene, Gianna Harris, Merritt David Janes, Nehal Joshi, Rachel Katzke, Ellie Kim, Jason Kisare, Lulu Lloyd, Raghav Mehrotra, Brandon Niederauer, Cassie Okenka, Patrick O'Neill, Sammy Ramirez, Ruth Righi, Jersey Sullivan, Walden Sullivan, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Annabelle Wachtel, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, and J. Michael Zygo.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

Tickets for School of Rock - The Musical are $59 - $155 and are available by visiting the Winter Garden Theatre box office Monday - Saturdays between 10:00 am - 8:00 pm and Sundays from 12:00 pm - 6:00pm, online at Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Performances of School of Rock - The Musical are Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 pm, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and 1 pm and 6 pm on Sundays.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Related Articles