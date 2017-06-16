Stars of CATS, PHANTOM & SCHOOL OF ROCK to Team for Mini Sing for Hope Piano Concert

Cast members from three of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit Broadway shows will come together on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 12 PM in the Central Park Dairy (Mid-park between 64th and 65th Street) for a special public sing-along at their custom Sing for Hope Piano.

Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Sing for Hope has created the country's largest annual public arts project, reaching an estimated 2 million New Yorkers annually across the five boroughs. This summer marks the placement of the 400th artist-designed piano to date. Cast members from CATS, School of Rock - The Musical, and The Phantom of The Opera combined forces to design and paint a special Andrew Lloyd Webber piano.

Fans are invited to join the three casts for a fun lunchtime sing-along featuring, "Mr. Mistoffelees" from CATS, "Teacher's Pet" from School of Rock, and "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera. All three companies will join forces to sing "Any Dream Will Do" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Sing for Hope Pianos are the country's largest annual public arts project reaching an estimated 2 million New Yorkers annually across the five boroughs. This summer will mark the sixth anniversary of the Sing for Hope Pianos with the placement of the 400th artist-designed piano to date, making NYC host to more street pianos than any other city in the world. After their time on the streets, Sing for Hope will transport the instruments to NYC public schools, as part of their ongoing creative programs that will enrich students' lives for years to come.

The 2017 Sing for Hope Pianos are made possible with support from the Sing for Hope's Founders' Circle, including The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, the Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, and Ann Ziff.

For a full list of SFH Piano locations, visit www.singforhope.org/pianos.

Related Articles