Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season

Producers Work Light Productions (RENT, Mamma Mia!, Motown The Musical) and The Araca Group (Urinetown, Wicked), in association with Aged in Wood and Michael Barra, today announced that a stage production of the murder mystery comedy thriller CLUE will tour North America beginning in the fall of 2018.

Based on the popular 1985 Paramount movie which itself was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, the comedy begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard and the rest of the guests race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.

The show is adapted from the original screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster (Jasper in Deadland, Summer of '42) and Eric Price (A Grand Night for Singing). The stage adaption recently premiered at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA where it plays through May 20, and has been breaking box office records. CLUE features underscoring by composer Michael Holland (Godspell), scenic design by Anna Louizos (School of Rock, Rodger & Hammerstein's Cinderella), lighting design by Ryan O'Gara (After Midnight, Lady Day), and direction by Hunter Foster. The touring cast and full itinerary will be announced at a later date.

"The road has not had a comedy like CLUE since Noises Off," said Stephen Gabriel, president of Work Light Productions. "It is a unique phenomenon that transcends the genre of most plays, appealing to cult followers of the movie and musical theater goers alike."

"CLUE is an iconic film with a passionate fan base, and Jonathan Lynn's screenplay is the ideal vehicle to bring these beloved characters and story to the stage," said Matthew Rego, CEO of The Araca Group.

The Road Company (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Kinky Boots) books the North American tour of CLUE. For booking inquiries, please contact them at 212.302.5200 or tour@trc.nyc.

Jonathan Lynn has directed 10 feature films including the cult classic CLUE (he also wrote the screenplay), Nuns on the Run (also written by Mr. Lynn), My Cousin Vinny, The Distinguished Gentleman, Sgt. Bilko, Greedy, Trial And Error, The Whole Nine Yards, The Fighting Temptations and most recently, Wild Target. For television, Jonathan's writing credits include dozens of episodes of various British comedy series but he is best known for the phenomenally successful, multi-award-winning BBC series "Yes Minister" and "Yes, Prime Minister," co- written and created with Antony Jay. Jonathan's London directing credits include: The Glass Menagerie; Songbook (Best Musical, Olivier Award and Evening Standard Award); Anna Christie (RSC, Stratford and the Donmar); Joe Orton's Loot; Pass The Butler by Eric Idle, Shaw's Arms And The Man and The Gingerbread Man (Old Vic). At the National Theatre, he directed A Little Hotel on the Side by Georges Feydeau and George Abbott's Three Men on A Horse (Olivier Award, Best Comedy). As Artistic Director of the Cambridge Theatre Company, he directed 20 productions, producing 20 others, nine of which transferred to the West End. His numerous awards include the BAFTA Writers Award, Writers Guild (twice), Broadcasting Press Guild (twice), NAACP Image Award, Environmental Media Award, Ace Award (Best Comedy Series on US cable), and a Special award from the Campaign For Freedom of Information.

Hunter Foster is an Artistic Associate at the Bucks County Playhouse where he has directed, Company, Ain't Misbehavin', National Pastime, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Summer of '42, The Buddy Holly Story and It's a Wonderful Life. Other directing credits include: Grease (North Carolina Theatre), Million Dollar Quartet (Ogunquit Playhouse), Spamalot (Casa Manana), My Fair Lady and Cabaret (Cape Playhouse). As a book writer he has written the book to the musical, Jasper in Deadland, which played the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle in Spring 2015 following its world premiere at Prospect Theater Company in NYC. Hunter also wrote the book to the Off-Broadway musical, Summer of '42, which opened at the Variety Arts Theatre in New York City and was nominated for an Outer Critic Award for best new Off-Broadway musical. Other recent book writing credits include The Circus in Winter (Goodspeed Musicals), Clyde and Bonnie: A Folktale (New York Musical Theatre Festival, Aurora Theatre), and The Hollow (Signature Theatre). As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, Hands on a Hardbody, Million Dollar Quartet, The Producers, Little Shop of Horrors (Tony nomination), Urinetown, Les Miserables, Footloose, Grease, King David. Hunter is a graduate of the University of Michigan (BFA in theatre, 1992).

Work Light Productions is dedicated to creating and producing live entertainment. Formed in 2005 with the development of new works for young audiences, WLP has since grown into a leading producing, general management and investing company. Current productions include RENT, Rodger & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!, Motown The Musical, and Irving Berlin's White. Past productions include the national tours of Green Day's American Idiot, Avenue Q, In the Heights, The Gershwin's Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Julie Andrews' The Gift of Music.

The Araca Group was founded in 1997 by partners Matthew Rego, Michael Rego and Hank Unger, and the company has since become a leading Broadway production and brand management company with over 250 dedicated employees and offices in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, London, and Sydney. Araca's producing ventures have garnered Tony, Pulitzer, Grammy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Drama League, Olivier and Obie Awards. Broadway producing credits include Wicked, Urinetown, Disgraced, The Wedding Singer, A View From The Bridge, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Lend Me a Tenor, Match, Rock of Ages, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, 'Night Mother, Skylight, A Raisin in the Sun, and Boeing-Boeing. Araca's Media & Entertainment division, led by Michael Barra, partners with marquee Media Companies and Consumer Brands to develop and manage branded entertainment portfolios of meticulously crafted adaptations, reboots, and brand integrations of some of the world's most iconic intellectual property for the live stage.

Aged in Wood (Robyn Goodman, Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler). Broadway: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Avenue Q (Tony Award), Bengal Tiger At The Baghdad Zoo, In the Heights (Tony Award), American Idiot, West Side Story (2009), High Fidelity, Barefoot In The Park (2005), Steel Magnolias, Metamorphoses and A Class Act. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz, Red Light Winter, Bat Boy, tick..tick..BOOM. Aged In Wood is also a part of New Hope Productions at the Bucks County Playhouse where Robyn Goodman is Executive Producer.

The Road Company is an independent theatrical booking agency, distributing award-winning musicals, plays and special attractions internationally. Founded in 1997 by Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, The Road Company's current representation includes: Wicked, Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Illusionists, Annie, Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage, Circus 1903, Elf, and Once.

