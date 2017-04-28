SUNSET BOULEVARD's Michael Xavier Joins the Court for PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier will join Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince.

Xavier is currently making his Broadway debut in the acclaimed revival of Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close. His West End credits include Olivier nominations for Love Story and Into The Woods. His other theatre credits include Show Boat, The Phantom of the Opera, Assassins, The Pajama Game, and My Fair Lady among many others.

Prince of Broadway is produced by Manhattan Theatre Club by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment. The limited engagement will start previews Thursday, August 3, 2017 for a Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre(261 West 47th Street).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration, & musical supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman(The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In addition to directing and producing the original productions of these now classic musicals, Prince also directed the acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. Prince is a trustee for the New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award, the Sean O'Casey Award, the National Medal of the Arts, and is an Oficier des Arts des Lettres from the French government.

The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and video design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design), Fred Lassen (music direction), Tara Rubin(casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for Prince of Broadway is provided by generous supporters led by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Other listings information for Prince of Broadway will be announced at a later date.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include August Wilson's Jitney;Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Stanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

MICHAEL XAVIER is a two-time Olivier Award nominee currently starring on Broadway as Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close.

West End and U.K. productions include starring roles in Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close (Winner Best Actor BWW U.K. Award); Love Story (Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical); Into The Woods (Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical); Shakespeare's The Wars of the Roses; Show Boat; The Phantom of the Opera; Assassins; The Pajama Game; Spamalot!; My Fair Lady; The Sound of Music; Pageant; Soho Cinders; Sweet Charity; Hello, Dolly!; Wonderful Town; Oklahoma!; Mamma Mia!; Miss Saigon; and The Mikado. Television and film roles include: Never Let Go and Gnomeland.

Michael co-hosted the Olivier Awards Piazza Stage event in 2013, 2014, and 2015. He is also the creator and director of Musical Theatre Weekly Sunday Academy Musical Theatre Masterclass helping to train and mentor young musical theatre stars of the future.

Michael is proud to be a celebrity ambassador for the charities Action for M.E. and Variety Children's Charity.

