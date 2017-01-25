STAGE TUBE: Watch the First Three Episodes of WEBSERIES: THE WEBSERIES, Featuring Michael Urie!

F*It Club, the New York Innovative Award-winning film and theatre company, announces the premiere of Webseries: The Webseries, featuring performances from notable actors such as Nick Choksi (Natasha, Pierre...), Frank Harts (The Path, Billions, The Leftovers), Kathy Searle (Red Oaks, High Maintenance, Empire), Ryan Spahn (Gloria, He's Way More Famous Than You), and Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Younger, The Good Wife).

Webseries: The Webseries is a new webseries about a group of actors trying to make a webseries. Their biggest obstacle? Themselves. A cross between Waiting for Godot and 30 Rock, this is a tongue-in-cheek look behind the scenes of the webseries craze.

Ten episodes are planned in Season 1, and Episodes 1-3 are now available below (click the links for 2 and 3) and on Facebook!

F*It Club is in its seventh year of produced short film, short theatre, and short-term events. Founded in 2010 by Executive Director Allyson Morgan, F*It Club is committed to providing equal opportunity for all of its members. We hope to build both a home and a community for artists to share, grow, and create across disciplines and status levels. Our company was founded with the goals 1. to provide access and opportunity 2. to develop and produce work in film and theatre with immediacy and urgency, as well as 3. to bring fun back to live entertainment. We say "f* it" to waiting for opportunity to knock. We are seizing opportunity and making it ours. We want to make work and we want to make it NOW while keeping entertainment competitive with ever-shortening attention spans and deepening connections among artists and audiences.

Related Articles