STAGE TUBE: Stage Stars Respond to 2016 Election with Moving Cover of 'Unsteady' by X Ambassadors

In response to the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election, stage star Tiffany Laterza directed and choreographed a dance piece set to X Ambassadors' "Unsteady". Watch the moving work below!

Introducing the video, she wrote:

"In the weeks following our most recent election, I was having a difficult time finding the words to express how I felt. I think a lot of people were, and maybe still are. I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm scared, and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't speak about it or write about it the way many others were able to.

"I felt this sudden need and want to create something...anything, that could come close to even a whisper of what I felt inside. The more I reached out to friends, the more I realized that I wasn't alone.

"I am so fortunate to be living in this city and to constantly be surrounded by a community that is so overwhelmingly loving and accepting of each other.

"We come from so many different places, backgrounds, and cultures, and that is something that we embrace and celebrate. The diversity and love that exists within my circle of friends is so inspiring to me. These beautiful people are the heartbeat that keeps me alive in this city. They are my family away from my family. They are my tribe. We are diverse, we are loving, we are accepting, we are proud, and every single one of us deserves to be protected and accepted and loved for who we are. I will keep praying that one day, every person in our country will feel the same.

"I am so grateful to the extraordinary souls who helped me create this. My love for you is beyond measure.

"Hold on to each other. Create together. Continue to spread love...no matter what. -Tiffany Laterza"