Review Roundup: THE GLASS MENAGERIE, with Sally Field & Joe Mantello- Updating Live!

The revival of The Glass Menagerie opens tonight, March 9, at the Belasco Theatre, starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, joined by Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the revival of Tennessee Williams' iconic play. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.



The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer namedTennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

David Cote, Time Out NY: What if someone took Tennessee Williams at his word and pushed it to extremes? You would have Sam Gold's starkly compelling, bravely executed revival at the Belasco Theatre. By the standards of our downtown avant-garde-long influenced by Euro regietheater and the deconstructive antics of the Wooster Group-Gold's approach is familiar. It's the 3M Plan: minimal, metatheatrical, modern dress. Still, it's rare for a Broadway audience to face an iconic stage classic so radically and brutally "interrogated." For that reason alone, it is imperative that you see it.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: The sad St. Louis clan is back again, in a production starring Sally Field as its faded matriarch. This newest "Menagerie," helmed by director Sam Gold ("Fun Home") and now open at the Belasco Theatre, could not be more different from the one we last saw...Gold puts his stamp on "Menagerie" with both hyper-realistic elements and a minimalist set so barren it can only leave us to focus on the actors-the juxtaposition of styles makes this "Menagerie" as interesting as any I've seen.

Matt Windman, AM New York: The winning streak of Sam Gold, who has become one of the most prominent directors in recent years ("Fun Home," the plays of Annie Baker), comes to a screeching halt with a misconceived Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' 1944 breakout drama "The Glass Menagerie," led by Sally Field...Gold, who apparently wanted to remove all artifice or period flavor, uses a bare, exposed-looking theater space, with just a metal table and a shelf of props. Stage lighting is avoided. No southern accents are used and the actors wear contemporary attire. Even the intermission has been removed. This all results is a painfully self-aware production that is devoid of Williams' trademark lyricism.

Jonathan Mandell, DC Theatre Scene: Sam Gold, the innovative director who won a Tony for Fun Home, has cast Sally Field in a new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie that doesn't include a glass menagerie! And that's among the least intrusive of Gold's directorial choices, which theatergoers, weaned on Williams, must struggle to reconcile with the playwright's beloved text...All four members of the cast in this production can be said to stand out, in a way, but not because of the quality of their performances - which is to say, it is difficult to assess their performances in isolation from the effect of the production as a whole.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: Sally Field's citric, unvarnished performance as Amanda Wingfield is so riveting you may find your focus pulled from the larger picture created by Sam Gold's shocking revival of The Glass Menagerie, which opened tonight at Broadway's Belasco Theatre. Stripped bare of the accoutrements of poverty Williams so carefully articulated in the notes for his 1945 "memory play," Gold (Fun Home) takes more seriously Williams' prefatory caution that "everyone should know nowadays the unimportance of the photographic in art: that truth, life, or reality is an organic thing which the poetic imagination can represent or suggest, in essence, only through transformation" free of the "exhausted theater of realistic conventions..."

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Sam Gold is the latest to pick up the next-to-nothing-is-more approach to Tennessee Williams. The American director's "Glass Menagerie" opened Thursday at the Belasco Theatre, and it is pure Gold in every sense of the word. Has there ever been a barer stage on Broadway? The four actors enter from a side door on the orchestra level, with Sally Field pushing newcomer Madison Ferris in a wheelchair. What follows is one of the evening's many silent longueurs as Ferris, a woman with muscular dystrophy, negotiates the small staircase to the stage to take her place there. Occasionally, she walks by pushing her buttocks in the air and taking steps on her feet and hands. But for most of the production, this Laura sits on the floor or in the wheelchair. It's odd to begin a review by concentrating on an actor's physical challenges, but that first long ascent to the stage pretty much establishes Field's tortured Amanda Wingfield and, in essence, Gold's take on "The Glass Menagerie." It's a daring, masterful stroke, and one that redefines the Williams classic, and will influence every "Menagerie" to come in the next few years.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Surely, no star in the history of Broadway has made a more inauspicious entrance than Sally Field's first appearance as poor Amanda Wingfield in director Sam Gold's starkly unforgiving, mostly unafraid and surely unforgettable revival of "The Glass Menagerie," a production that scrambles the politics and poetics of the presumed fragile Tennessee Williams' fever dream by conceiving of a Laura whose disability is not slight, not in her own head, and not merely a symbolic manifestation of debilitating fraternal or maternal expectation...There will be some who argue that Gold's production fundamentally alters Williams' play. And indeed

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Related Articles