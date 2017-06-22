Review Roundup: Big Brother Has Its Eyes on Opening Night of 1984

Adapted and directed by Icke and Macmillan, 1984 officially arrives in New York this evening on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances on May 18, 2017, and tonight is opening night on Broadway at the new Hudson Theatre.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, Orwell's 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages, surging again this year to the top of the bestselling lists in the wake of "fake news" and "alternative facts."

Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted the novel into a chilling theatrical event as we watch the iconic characters of Winston, Julia and O'Brien-played respectively by the extraordinary trio of Tony® Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony® Award winner Reed Birney-negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

1984 also stars Wayne Duvall (Parsons), Carl Hendrick Louis (Martin), Nick Mills (Syme), Michael Potts (Charrington), and Cara Seymour (Mrs. Parsons).

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Thorn Geier, TheWrap: Even for audiences inclined to feel jaded about revisiting a story from a long-ago school reading list, this "1984" manages to pump new, discomforting life into the mother of all dystopias. Icke and MacMillan also hit on some home truths that feel all too pertinent at a time when so many are called to "resist" authority. "The people will not revolt," O'Brien notes. "They will not look up from their screens long enough to notice what's really happening."

Matt Windman, amNY: Running about 101 minutes (in a nod to "room 101," the novel's chamber of horrors), this visceral and unpredictable staging is more exciting and effective than this summer's other politically-oriented productions (including Robert Schenkkan's prison drama "Building the Wall" and The Public Theater's uneasily Trump-infused "Julius Caesar").

Isabella Biedenharn, Entertainment Weekly: Unfortunately, whether it's because the real world today is stranger than fiction (it's worth noting that the show's U.K. and L.A. runs happened pre-election) or because TV dystopias, like Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, are already perfecting political dread, 1984 doesn't have the same foreboding effect audiences might expect from a book that's continually felt eerily prescient for decades. Still, the acting is phenomenal and the wildly innovative production makes for a memorable show - even if it isn't quite as scary as the world outside the theater.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: When was the last time you felt scared at the theater? Not disturbed or perturbed or provoked, but scared? The harrowing climactic torture scene of 1984, adapted from George Orwell's novel by directors Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, is intense in a way I've never seen on Broadway: It's gut-churning. Children under 13 have been barred from attending it; even adults may shake in their seats, or at least avert their eyes. This gripping show rewards watching, though, and not just in that visit to Room 101 at the grotesquely named Ministry of Love. Orwell's vision of a surveillance state awash in groupthink and propaganda was published in 1949 and set in 1984, but it remains uncannily suggestive of the present and the future.

Related Articles