Review Roundup: A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Opens on Broadway Tonight- Updating Live!

The Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2, opens tonight at Broadway's John Golden Theatre.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: It's apparently never too late to create a sequel - even to a Norwegian domestic drama written more than a century ago. Lucas Hnath, who had two of his plays ("The Christians," "Red Speedo") produced last year by major off-Broadway companies to great acclaim, now makes his Broadway debut with the lightweight but feisty comedy "A Doll's House, Part 2." This marks the play's New York debut following a world premiere just last month on the West Coast.

Charles McNulty, L.A. Times: A Doll's House, Part 2," which is receiving its world premiere at South Coast Repertory, had its official opening on Thursday at Broadway's Golden Theatre in a separate production confirming that Lucas Hnath has written one of the year's best plays. Sam Gold's production resembles in its tasteful austerity Shelley Butler's slightly more posh West Coast staging. There's the same looming door that Nora slammed at the end of Ibsen's "A Doll's House," leaving behind her husband and three small children. There's the same vacated sitting room, equipped with just a few elegant chairs that can be shuffled around in the unlikely event anyone pays a social call to what looks like a domestic crime scene of a very cold case.

Maya Stanton, Entertainment Weekly: You wouldn't think that a continuation of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House - a groundbreaking, 1879 feminist drama about a wife who leaves an unhappy marriage to find herself - would be funny, but humor abounds in playwright Lucas Hnath's creative sequel. Directed by Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2 imagines what would happen if, 15 years later, Ibsen's Nora were to walk back through the door she exited at the close of his third act. At the time, Ibsen's decision to have his protagonist abdicate her marital and familial responsibilities in favor of self-discovery and personal happiness was a shocking one, seen as a threat to the institution of marriage as a whole; Hnath's script supposes that the fictional Nora has been confronted with similar accusations as her creator, and deals with them in head-on, often gleeful fashion.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: With Lucas Hnath's lucid and absorbing A Doll's House, Part 2, the Broadway season goes out with a bang. It is not the same kind of bang, mind you, that ended Henrik Ibsen's 1879 social drama, A Doll's House, in which bourgeois Norwegian wife Nora Helming walked out on her doting husband and young children with a decisive (and divisive) slam of the door. In Hnath's taut sequel, set 15 years later, the runaway bride-played by the great Laurie Metcalf, with magnificent grit and frustration-returns to confront the people she left behind: her husband, Torvald (a sympathetic Chris Cooper); her now-grown daughter, Emmy (Condola Rashad, poised and glinting); and the family servant, Anne Marie (the uncommonly sensible Jayne Houdyshell).

