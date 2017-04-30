Playwright William M. Hoffman Passes Away Age 78

Announced in a tweet from producer Robert Carreon, playwright William M. Hoffman has passed away at age 78. Hoffman is best known for his play AS IS, which follows the struggles of life, love, and acceptance of a gay man during the AIDS epidemic. The play earned him a Drama Desk Award and Obie Award in 1986, as well as Tony, and Pulitzer nominations.

More recently, Hoffman was the librettist on the Metropolitan Opera's production of THE GHOSTS OF VERSAILLE starring Renee Fleming. Hoffman was also an Emmy winning writer for his work on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

Hoffman can be seen as the host of the series CONVERSATIONS WITH William M. Hoffman, a series through CUNY TV in which he interviews members of the theatre and music community.

